National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,993 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

