National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,415 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,629,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,939,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

About Skyworks Solutions



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

