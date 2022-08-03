National Bank of Canada FI Takes $5.55 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

