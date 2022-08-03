National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,395 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,239.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 309,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.