NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.53. NCR has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

