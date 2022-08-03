Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($77.32) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Nemetschek Trading Down 1.4 %

Nemetschek stock opened at €65.32 ($67.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €52.80 ($54.43) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($119.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.92 and its 200-day moving average is €71.92. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.30.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

