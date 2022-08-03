Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Approximately 69,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 688,731 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $23.13.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Neogen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 492,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 47,325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 2.1 %

About Neogen

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.