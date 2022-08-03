NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 103,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

