New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

