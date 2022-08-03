New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,101 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4,146.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

