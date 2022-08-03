New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 500,544 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.67, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

