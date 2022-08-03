New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morningstar by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,004.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,653,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,017,914. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

