New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

Chemed Price Performance

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,616 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $474.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.83 and its 200 day moving average is $484.07. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.