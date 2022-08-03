New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.96 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $23,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NetApp by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

