New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.10 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

