New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

