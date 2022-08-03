New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,718 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.