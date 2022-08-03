New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,577 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

