New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

