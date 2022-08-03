New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ares Management by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Ares Management stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,482,060.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

