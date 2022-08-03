New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $420.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

