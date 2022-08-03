New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,530 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 203,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

