New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,133 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

