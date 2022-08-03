New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 675 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DGX opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

