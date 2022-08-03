New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 778 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $26,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

VMI opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.23.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.