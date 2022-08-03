Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,660,500. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

