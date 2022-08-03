News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 17,205.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,005 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in News were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after buying an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,694 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of News by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,045,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 1,168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NWSA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

