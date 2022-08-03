Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $193.93.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,035,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

