NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Up 7.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 4,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.
