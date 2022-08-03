NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.81. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.