Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.36. BMO Capital Markets now has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 33,034 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

