Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.36. BMO Capital Markets now has a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 33,034 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
