Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 487,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

