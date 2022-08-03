Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

