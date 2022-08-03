OGE Energy (OGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

OGE stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 151.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 299,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

