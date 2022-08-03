OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

OneMain Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,650 shares of company stock worth $184,472. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 105,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in OneMain by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.