Oppenheimer Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

