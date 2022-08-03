Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

