Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Down 4.0 %

OM stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. Outset Medical has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 147.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1,860.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.