Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,568.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,568.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.