Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 881.20 ($10.80) and last traded at GBX 879.40 ($10.78), with a volume of 435432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852.60 ($10.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.40 ($10.58).

The company has a market cap of £6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,416.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 765.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 730.92.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

