Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 50,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.