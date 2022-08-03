Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 130 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $837.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 228.23 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

