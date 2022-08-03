Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 6,304 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 816.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,776,000 after buying an additional 1,387,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 807,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 416,652 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

