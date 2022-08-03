Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,808 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

