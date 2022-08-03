Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

