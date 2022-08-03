Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 960 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

