Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,429 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 82,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

