Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

