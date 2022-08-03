Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

