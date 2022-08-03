Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $335,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.